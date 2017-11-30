Police reports

• Property valued at $750 owned by a local building firm was discovered stolen on Monday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The Miller welding leads, or cables, owned by J.G. Coram Construction, were taken from a welder at an unidentified business location at 121 Franklin St.

• Also Monday, police learned of injury to property at another business on Franklin Street, Tri-State Carports, where the front and side exterior walls of the building were spray-painted, causing damage estimated at $300.

• Three North Wilkesboro residents were arrested on a charge of conspiring to commit felony larceny on Nov. 23 after an investigation in the Walmart parking lot. Elizabeth Rachel Greer, 30, was found to have allegedly stolen $1,108 worth of merchandise from the store, which was captured on camera, police records state. Greer also was charged with felony larceny and felonious possession of stolen goods/property and during processing for the Walmart incident police learned she was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed in Surry County on Nov. 21.

Greer was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond, while another person involved, Sarah Joann Ferguson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property in addition to the felony conspiracy offense, after admitting to stealing merchandise valued at $984, and was incarcerated under a $1,200 secured bond. Those same offenses were issued against Garrett Thurmond Eldridge, 32, who also was discovered to be wanted on outstanding warrants for five felony charges filed in Wilkes County, first-degree burglary and two counts each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Eldridge, who admitted to stealing various items from Walmart, was held in the county jail under a $100,000 secured bond, with all three suspects to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 12.

• Michael Ray Atkins, 49, of 1340 Forrest Drive, was arrested on a charge of assault on a government official on Nov. 22 during a civil disturbance investigation at his home. Atkins was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 14.

• Damage to city property was discovered on Nov. 21 at Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park at the corner of North Main and West Oak streets downtown, where a leg was broken off a metal chair. The damage was put at $40.

• Chad Lewis Mitchell, 38, of 120 W. Pine St., No. 36, was arrested on felony charges of larceny and possession of stolen property on Nov. 20 after he was encountered during a larceny investigation for which no other details were listed. Mitchell, who also is facing misdemeanor violations of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 8 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A felony violation of possession of methamphetamine was filed against Claude James McCormick, 25, of 4520 Haystack Road, on Nov. 20 after a traffic stop on West Pine Street near West End Drive. McCormick, who also is facing offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia as a result of that encounter, was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

During the same incident, a violation of providing fictitious information to an officer was issued against Savannah Marie Pettit, 22, of Tobaccoville, for allegedly giving the false name of Summer Renee Pettitt, along with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Pettitt and McCormick are to be in District Court on Jan. 29.