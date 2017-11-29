Police reports

• Several locations in Mount Airy have suffered property damage involving the spraying of graffiti or vandalism using paint, according to city police department reports.

In one incident on Saturday, graffiti damage estimated at $450 occurred to front, side and rear portions of Blackmon Amphitheatre, a Surry Arts Council facility located off Rockford Street. Also Saturday, a white wall of the Mayberry Mall building was discovered to have been vandalized with spray paint, along with a blue storage unit and white wall at the Belk store there, with the combined damages estimated at $190.

• Earlier, on Nov. 21, graffiti was painted on city-owned property along the Emily B. Taylor Greenway, identified as a wall of a bridge on West Pine Street. No damage figure was included for that case.

• Two men were arrested Friday on a felony violation of assault, inflicting serious bodily injury. Scott Wayne Phillips, 40, of 118 Wilson St., and Jimmy Dee Snow, 48, of 121 Hamburg St. were subjects of the charges. Phillips additionally is charged with assault and battery and was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond. Snow was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond, with both men scheduled to appear in District Court on Dec. 7. Other details regarding the alleged offenses were not listed.

• Violations of larceny and possession of stolen goods were filed against Michelle Sue Weitzman, 55, of 313 Phillips Road, Dobson, on Nov. 22, when she allegedly took unspecified merchandise valued at $156 from Walmart. The property was recovered and Weitzman is slated for a Jan. 25 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Gary Ray Dowell, 67, of 802 Spring St., was arrested on a second-degree trespassing offense on Nov. 16 at Northern Hospital of Surry County, from which he had been banned. Dowell was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond, with his court date Jan. 11.

• Amber Nicole McMillian, 22, of 85 Duck Lane in Cana, Virginia, was arrested on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle on Nov. 15. The offense had been issued on Sept. 6, stemming from the theft that day of a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Alicia Ramirez, a resident of Blessed Lane. The SUV valued at $5,000 was taken from Walmart. McMillian was picked up on Nov. 15 from the Patrick County, Virginia, Detention Center and returned to Mount Airy.

She subsequently was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and is to appear in District Court on Dec. 14.