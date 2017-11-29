Shoals holds science fair

Shoals Elementary School recently held its Science Fair, with students who chose to participate doing a wide variety or projects.
After the judging was completed each classroom had a chance to walk through and view the projects. There was lots of great conversations about what was learned from each of the projects.
Grade level winners included Abigail Jennings, More Popcorn Please; Luke Tedder, The Jiggle of Jell-O; and Brendon Mikolics, Does Music Make Plants Grow?
Grade level winners included Brooke Myers, Just Chillin; Izzy Cline, Rust Buster; and Emma Baker, Towel Challenge.
Grade level winners included Taylore Hill/Grace Leftwich, Skittles; Karlee Bryant/Kara Tilley, Which Soda Reacts to Mentos Better?; and Brenna Bowman/Payton Scott, What Brand Pops the Best?
The school winners were Eli Hutchens with his project, Need for Speed; Caitlin Joyce with Bubble-ology; and Sara Tilley/Joanna Parker with Which Toothpaste Cleans Best?