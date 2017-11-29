Surry SCAN Parade of Trees 2017 will be Nov. 28 until Dec. 2. A silent auction finale will be from 6 – 9 p.m. at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy, on Dec. 2. There is no admission charge. Come prepared to bid on decorated Christmas trees and wreaths.

A few of the decorated trees being auctioned off to benefit Surry SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) now through Dec. 2 for their annual "Parade of Trees" fundraiser. See the trees and place bids on the silent auction at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy, now until Dec. 2, or go to www.pinwheel.cbo.io to bid online. The auction concludes with a finale at the museum on Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. There is no admission charge for the finale. Bidders will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, music by George Smith and Friends, with wine by Herrera Vineyards and beer by Thirsty Souls Brewery available. For more information, see (and "like") Facebook event "Surry SCAN Parade of Trees."