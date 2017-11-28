Machining Club donates to children’s center

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Machining Club recently donated $500 to the Children’s Center in Dobson. Funds donated were collected as a result of the Machining Club’s recent Port-a-Pit Barbeque Chicken fundraiser.

The SCC Machining Club is composed of students pursuing curriculum studies in Computer-Integrated Machining who enjoy industry-related field trips and helping the community. The club hosts several fundraisers each year and donates a portion of the proceeds to several worthy causes. The remaining funds are used for field trips and activities for club members.

The Computer-Integrated Machining curriculum’s goal is to prepare students with the analytical, creative and innovative skills necessary to take a production idea from an initial concept through design, development and production, resulting in a finished product. Coursework may include manual machining, computer applications, engineering design, Computer-Aided Drafting, Computer-Aided Machining , blueprint interpretation, advanced Computerized Numeric Control equipment, basic and advanced machining operations, precision measurement and high-speed multi-axis machining.

According to the college, graduates should qualify for employment as machining technicians in high-tech manufacturing, rapid-prototyping and rapid-manufacturing industries, specialty machine shops, fabrication industries, and high-tech or emerging industries such as aerospace, aviation, medical, and renewable energy, and to sit for machining certification examinations. The school said a machinist’s average pay is around $40,000 annually for those just beginning their careers.

Both a degree and diploma are offered in the Computer-Integrated Machining program at Surry Community College along with certificates in Manual Machining and CNC Machining. High school juniors and seniors can take Machining classes tuition-free through the Career & College Promise dual enrollment program. Registration is open for spring 2018 classes.

The deadline to register is Dec. 21. Spring classes will begin Jan. 8. For additional information contact Student Services at (336) 386-3264 or Surry’s Lead Machining Instructor Corey Easter at (336) 386-3219 or eastertc@surry.edu, or follow the Machining program on Facebook @surrymachining.

Surry Community College’s Machining Club recently donated $500 to the Children’s Center in Dobson. Pictured are (from left) student Jarrett Rogers of Pilot Mountain, student Austin Collins of Pilot Mountain, Children’s Center representatives Melissa Hiatt and Kim Guarda, student Aaron Dudley of East Bend, and student Jacob Cavanaugh of Mount Airy. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_ClubDonates.jpg Surry Community College’s Machining Club recently donated $500 to the Children’s Center in Dobson. Pictured are (from left) student Jarrett Rogers of Pilot Mountain, student Austin Collins of Pilot Mountain, Children’s Center representatives Melissa Hiatt and Kim Guarda, student Aaron Dudley of East Bend, and student Jacob Cavanaugh of Mount Airy.