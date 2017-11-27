Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office caught up with a suspect who has been featured in its Most Wanted list twice this fall.

Levi Daniel Hill, 38, of Logging Lane, Lowgap, showed up in The News Oct. 8 and Nov. 11 as authorities sought information on his whereabouts. According to an arrest report filed last week, deputies caught him and served him with a laundry list of warrants.

The charges include possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen goods, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked (impaired), and having a fictitious or altered registration/license plate, all dated Sept. 13. He also had a charge of failure to appear in court Sept. 15. He was given a $23,000 secured bond and a Dec. 13 court date.

He also has a Dec. 15 court date for counts of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Other arrest reports from the Sheriff’s Office:

• Ronald Lee Gray Sr., 50, of Campbell Road, Westfield, was served with warrants Nov. 17 on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a court date the next day.

• Frances Angel Foster, 32, of Adams Road, Hays, was served warrants Nov. 17 on two counts felony larceny be removing/deactivating a security device. She was given a $300 bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• Cindy Michelle Matthews, 32, of East Bend, was served an order for arrest Nov. 17 on charges of possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was given a $300 secured bond and a Dec. 1 court date.

• Maria Alejas Juarez, 32, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest in Dobson Nov. 17 on charges of speeding and having no driver’s license, dated Nov. 13. She was given a $300 unsecured bond and a Dec. 15 court date.

• Shadiah Adora Flowers, 26, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest Nov. 17 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $500 cash bond and a Jan. 26 court date.

She also has a Dec. 7 date in Forsyth County for the charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired). She faces the same charge in Yadkin County on Dec. 13.

• Timothy Scott Brown Jr., 25, of Atlas Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 18 for failure to appear in court Aug. 2 for a charge of assault on a female. He was given a $10,000 secured bon and a Nov. 20 court date.

• William Darsch Morris, 36, West Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 18 for failure to appear in court Oct. 27 on a charge of making harassing phone calls. He was given a $190 cash bond and a Nov. 29 court date.