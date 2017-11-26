Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Amanda Hazelwood Fosner, 37, of Mocksville, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Tuesday for failure to appear in court, dated earlier that day. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

She has three different court dates in December.

On Dec. 1 she faces counts of littering and communicating threats. On Dec. 18 in Stokes County she faces trespassing/impeding a school bus, disorderly conduct on a school bus, and failure to comply with a monetary judgment.

On Dec. 19 the charges are breaking and entering, larceny, driving while license revoked (not impaired), no car inspection, no car insurance, no registration, canceled license plate, expired registration card, fictitious or altered registration/license plate, and unsafe tires.

• Jamie Keith Barr, 28, of Oak Acres Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 20 for two counts of failure to appear in court: Oct. 16 and Oct. 30. He was given a $8,500 secured bond. He has a Nov. 28 court date for a count of possession of stolen goods and a Dec. 7 date for charges of driving with no license and failure to carry a valid license.

Barr also has a Nov. 27 court appearance in Danbury for a charge of driving with no license.

• Heather Lynn Scott, 40, of Badgett Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Nov. 19 for failure to appear in court Aug. 28 on charges of possession of a schedule IV drug and show cause. She was given a $900 cash bond and a Dec. 4 court date.

Scott also has Jan. 16 court date for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Timothy Dale Ardner, 40, of Academy Street, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Nov. 20 for failure to appear in court Sept. 12. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 12 court date.

• Heather Marie Ladd, 33, of Crotts Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 20 on charges of felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, dated Aug. 17, and failure to pay child support, dated Sept. 18. She was given a $15,000 secured bond on the August charges and a $1,269.30 cash bond on the September charge. She has a Dec. 14 court date.

•Tabitha Lynn Martin, 28, of Woodland Drive, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Nov. 20 on charges of larceny and show cause dated July 21. She was given a $640 cash bond and a Dec. 12 court date.

• Jamie Lee Hemmings, 40, of Johnny Hemmings Lane, Dobson, was served warrants Nov. 20 on charges of two counts of simple assault, one count of assault on a female and communicating threats, all dated Nov. 18. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 15 court date.

• Danny Jay McCraw, 58, of Monroe Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 20 for failure to appear in court May 28 to face a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was given a $300 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• Mark Edmond Waldrup, 47, of Thomasville, was served warrants Nov. 20 on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods, dated June 21. The victim is listed as Barry Hazelton, He was given a $5,000 bond and a Jan. 10 court date.

• Tanner Lee Easter, 28, of Canine Trail, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 20 on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $9,000 bond and a Nov. 27 court date.

• Michael Travis UpChurch, 33, of N.C. 268, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Nov. 21 for a probation violation. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.