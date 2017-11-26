Booksmarts

The Board of Trustees for the Mount Airy Public Library has initiated a “More Books, Please!” campaign, to supplement our book budget. As the end of the year approaches, if you would like to contribute to this campaign, you may apply tax credits for your contribution. Make your donations payable to The Mount Airy Public Library. Your support is appreciated!

New, for struggling readers — Reading With Robin! Robin is a dog, a Dutch Shepherd, who has been trained by Therapy Dogs International to work with children who need help in practicing their reading. Robin will be here on Wednesday of each week, and there is no need to sign up, just arrive at 3 p.m. for this great service, brought to you by here handlers, Karen and Theo.

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

The intermediate Spanish class for adults is held at the library each Monday at 5 p.m. except for when we are closed for a holiday.

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a new club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.