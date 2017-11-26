The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.
– Micheal P. Hutchens, 32, and Meagan D. Slate, 28, of Siloam issued Nov. 14
– Frederick Raymond Roberts, 55, and Teresa Mae Dillon, 56, of Mount Airy Issued Nov.22
– Colby A. Beamer, 33, and Megan L. Wilmoth, 33, of Lowgap Issued Nov.20
– Michael W. Blackburn, 31, and Micaela B. Hodges, 25, of State Road Issued Nov.17
– Carlos A. Gonzalez, 23, and Karen Bustos, 22, of Jonesville Issued Nov.17
– Jonathan C. Bueno Romero, 39, and Deyanira Rivas Castillo, 32, of Mount Airy Issued Nov.17
– Nepthtaly Bautista Islas, 23, and Marcy A. Garcia, 23, of Elkin Issued Nov.17