In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Shelba and Donald Whitaker to Larry and Louis Marsh Tract 1 PB 24 2 Eldora $224

– The Elizabeth K. Vaughn Descendants Trust to Charles and Sara Tidd Tract 1 6 acres and Tract 2 0.95 acres $54

– Efincia Construction LLC to Sharon Flippin Unit 232 Boyles Street Villas PB 34 106 in Pilot Mountain $386

– Gomo Properties LLC to Phoebe Pollitt and Andrew Paletta Lots 7-9 PB 3 117 in Mount Airy $100

– Franklin and Carolyn Haynes to Donnie and Peggy Moore Tract $53

– Hijack Enterprises INC to Roger and Sherry Smith 14.617 acres Acres in Dobson $160

– Burley and Glenda Johnson to Alisbe Ferrusca and Juan Oceguera Lots 16 and 17 Block B in Mount Airy $30

– Cheryl and Norman Joyner to Timothy Snow and Becky Miles 5.898 acres Eldora $50

– Michael W. Selna and Marja D. Selna Family Trust to Gonzalez and Rebecca S.F. Gonzalez Family Trust 1.063 AC PB 26 104 $1530

– Billy and Barbara Reece to Big O Garage LLC Tract in Mount Airy $334

– Jane Snow to Elvira and Michael Wood Lots 58-61 Nelson Developement PB 6 54 $ 302

– Jacob and Brooke White to Scottie and Retha Holbrook 1.086 acres in Dobson $220

– Matthew and Carrie Tracy to Dan Sheets1.386 acres in Longhill $290

– F.A. Pruitt to Sabrina and Hyzton Summers Lot 12 Section 1 Southridge Subdivision Pb 12 191 and 192 South Westfield $ 10

– Florence Sommers to Shirley Potase Lots Elkin $128

– Norma and Chester Bowman to Heidi George 38157 Square Feet PB 28 53 South Westfield $146

– John and Anamaria Bradley to Jeffrey and Elena Wood 2 Tracts in Mount Airy $298

– Antonio Cooper to Nathan and Danielle Robertson Tract Franklin $110

– Bobby and Jessica Koehler to Redoak Development LLC Lots 215-217 PB 1 162 Taylor Park Development in Mount Airy $92

– Angela Nichols, Leonard and Janice Sifford to Joey Marion 0.64 acres and Portions or Lots 14-16 Brown House Hill Property in Mount Airy $290

– Larry and Ronda Norris to Phillip Lynn Investments LLC 10 acres Westfield $450

– Edward and Christina Plitt to Jordan Minor 2.475 acres in Mount Airy $408

– Phillip and Kristi Rolison to Shannon and Kayla Short Lot 6 Dearon Development Section 2 PB 15 62 $798

– James Boyd to David and Ocean Rowe 2 Tracts PB 20 127 in Mount Airy $42

– Janet and Tony Jarrell to Stephanie Dorner 10.541 acres Tract 3 PB 34 50 Stewarts Creek $120

