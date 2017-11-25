Posted on by

Surry County Most Wanted

,

Gammons


Duncan


The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals for probation violations:

• Jay S. Harris, 47, white male, is on probation for sell schedule II, possess wits schedule II, spending, and larceny.

• Dustin Dale Gammons, 26, white male, is on probation for maintain place controlled substance, possess wits schedule VI, carry concealed weapon, possess drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule VI. .

• Jeffrey Scott Martin, 47, white male, is on probation possess wits schedule II and possess drug paraphernalia.

• Revonda Duncan, 37, black female, is on probation for assault inflicting serious injury.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

