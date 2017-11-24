Police reports

• Being implicated in multiple criminal matters, and then allegedly providing officers with false identities when encountered, led to a Lowgap woman being incarcerated Monday under an $11,500 secured bond, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Crystal Jeanie-Marie Bowman, 39, of 121 Logging Road, was part of a theft investigation that included unspecified stolen property allegedly being found in her possession, leading to charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods being filed against her Monday. She also was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, due to supplying “several false names,” arrest records state, and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and the subject of a Sept. 13 order for arrest for failing to appear in court. Bowman is next scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Dec. 14.

• A case of obtaining property by false pretense was reported Sunday, stemming from wrongdoing occurring within about a two-month span before that during which a known suspect charged personal items to a business account. The unauthorized purchasing occurred at 984 W. Pine St., the address for Advance Auto Parts, with the victim of the crime identified as Armstrong Mechanical Services of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County. No loss figure was listed.

• A larceny occurred at an unidentified business location at 752 S. Andy Griffith Parkway on Nov. 17, involving an undisclosed sum of money being taken from Joan Michelle Hargrave, a resident of Dover Church Road.

• An incident involving a breaking and entering, injury to personal property and domestic criminal trespassing occurred at the residence of Daquasha Nicole Sanford Whitlock on Granite Road on Nov. 11. A known suspect who had been banned from that location in January 2016 is said to have entered the home through a window and caused $700 in damage to an Apple iPhone 7 Plus cell phone owned by Whitlock.

• Three separate incidents of obtaining property by false pretense have surfaced at Walmart, which involved known suspects stealing merchandise from the store and fraudulently returning it for cash refunds. All three cases were reported to police on Nov. 16, but actually occurred on Nov. 14, 12 and 9. Police are not releasing the total monetary loss or specifying the unpurchased property involved.

• Charles David Cook, 35, of 164 Old Buck Shoals Road, was cited for concealment of merchandise on Nov. 4 at 1900 S. Main St., the address for Dollar General. Cook allegedly hid eight Starkist ranch packets and two plastic solar lights in his waistband, which were recovered. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Dec. 14.

• Francis Dwayne Roberts, 48, of 340 Snowhill Drive, was charged with injury to real property and disorderly conduct by abusive language on Nov. 4 after allegedly causing a disturbance. Roberts was jailed under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 6 District Court appearance.

• A second-degree trespassing violation was issued against Michael Ray Norman, 47, listed as homeless, on Nov. 4, stemming from Norman being at Red Barn Laundry on Worth Street, from which he had been banned on Oct. 11. Police records indicate that Norman initially was taken to the Surry County Jail, but subsequently released on a written promise to be in court on Dec. 4.

• Being involved in a vehicle collision on U.S. 52 at Merita Street on Nov. 3 led to Nicholas Lane Todd, 33, of 595 Rockford Road, Dobson, being served with an outstanding criminal summons charging him with failing to return rental property, filed in June 2014. The case involves Leisure-Tyme Rentals. The summons was discovered during a routine investigation after the collision, with Todd’s court date Dec. 6.