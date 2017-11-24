City schools accepting bids for Pike building

Mount Airy City Schools is now accepting bids for the renovation of the former Pike Electric building on Riverside Drive.

The county government owns the property and has given the school district a short-term lease. Once some roofing work is completed, the school system and county are expected to sign a long-term lease so the building can become the next school central office, as well as be available for some other community needs.

Construction companies have until Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. to present a bid to the Board of Education, which will open the sealed bids at that time and see who has the lowest figure.

School officials said at Tuesday’s board meeting that interested parties can join a walk-through on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

The project consists of the selective demolition of the interior walls, ductwork and plumbing throughout the 22,500 square feet of the building. Then comes the renovation with constructing offices, warehouse space, multiple bathrooms, kitchen/employee break area, a 21’x61’ meeting room, entry reception area and other needs.

An estimate from consultant Bill Powell mentioned at a recent board meeting came to $1.82 million for the entire project.

• Jason Dorsett, chief operations officer, gave an update on some ongoing projects.

Three HVAC units have been ordered for Tharrington Primary. Dorsett said the units are expected to arrive the week of Dec. 4-8.

To ensure the work doesn’t interrupt class time, all installation will take place over weekends, he said.

From what he has gathered, Pod 300 (which houses first-graders) has been the biggest issue, so the unit in that area will be the first replaced. Then another unit will be replaced each of the next two weekends.

• A long-awaited sports project is underway, but will begin in earnest next week.

For a few years now, the high school has been pushing to get funding for the resurfacing of its tennis courts. The surface has been cracking and chipping for a few years now, but it has taken time to get approval for funding from both city and county governments.

Dorsett told the board that the fence around the high school tennis courts has been taken down, and grinding work has been complete.

Carolina Courtworks will perform precision laser grading to make the surface level. Dorsett said the equipment necessary for this and the surface sealing were expected to arrive on Friday. Then once the holiday has past, the bulk of the work will come next week.

• The old junior high building continues to get a facelift. The first floor is being painted. Other past projects in the learning center included putting in a new ceiling, installing new lighting in the gym and renovating the bathrooms.

The outdoor lighting at Jones Intermediate and the middle school is being upgraded with energy-efficient LED bulbs and fixtures.

• Parking lot repairs will take place at Tharrington and the high school the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 1.

Mount Airy City Schools recognized the winners of its holiday art contest. From left, Andy Chen, third grade, Jones Intermediate School winner; Olivia Phillips, eighth grade, Mount Airy Middle School; and Lily Puckett, senior, MAHS. Not pictured, Addison Hawks, second grade, Tharrington Primary. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_0JAL7587_filtered.jpg Mount Airy City Schools recognized the winners of its holiday art contest. From left, Andy Chen, third grade, Jones Intermediate School winner; Olivia Phillips, eighth grade, Mount Airy Middle School; and Lily Puckett, senior, MAHS. Not pictured, Addison Hawks, second grade, Tharrington Primary. Jeff Linville | The News Nine people in the school district have received Zach Smith Teacher Grants for 2017. School board chair Wendy Carriker, left, poses with two of them Tuesday: Lydia Lovell (center) of the central office, and Jennifer Epperson, Mount Airy Middle School. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_0JAL7595_filtered.jpg Nine people in the school district have received Zach Smith Teacher Grants for 2017. School board chair Wendy Carriker, left, poses with two of them Tuesday: Lydia Lovell (center) of the central office, and Jennifer Epperson, Mount Airy Middle School. Jeff Linville | The News The school board recognizes its Innovators of the Month for November. From left are Justin Robertson, central office; Amanda Sechrist, Mount Airy Middle School; and Elizabeth Dawson, Melissa Simmons and Jessie Jessup, Tharrington Primary. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_0JAL7592_filtered.jpg The school board recognizes its Innovators of the Month for November. From left are Justin Robertson, central office; Amanda Sechrist, Mount Airy Middle School; and Elizabeth Dawson, Melissa Simmons and Jessie Jessup, Tharrington Primary. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

