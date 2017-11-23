Posted on by

Author visits Surry County students

Surry County School officials wanted to bring a North Carolina author to their students.

They managed to do just that.

Joyce Hostetter, a Newton-based author, recently visited the system’s fourth grade students and fifth grade Battle of the Books students. She made visits to Rockford Elementary, Franklin Elementary, and Pilot Mountain Elementary schools. The other elementary schools bused their students to the closet location where she was visiting.

“The event was organized in hopes of deepening our students’ awareness of reading, writing, research, and creativity. We also wanted them to gain a better understanding of historical fiction,” said Sonia Dickerson, director of School Library Media. “It was a meaningful and memorable experience for our students and we appreciate Mrs. Hostetter making three visits in our district so all fourth graders could have the opportunity to learn from her.”

One of Hostetter’s most recognized books, Blue, is on the reading list for Elementary Battle of the Books. The students enjoyed hearing the author speak of her book, the research behind it, and the historical events that inspired it.

The book focuses on the polio epidemic and the emergency hospital in Hickory that was created as a response to the quickly spreading disease. The author displayed photos of the hospital and showed how real events influenced the fictional story. School Library Journal said, “Blue is a compelling story of resourcefulness, loss, and the healing power of friendship.”

Hostetter has four other historical fiction books published: Best Friends Forever (now out of print), Aim, Comfort, and Healing Water (in E book only). For more information about her books, visit https://www.joycemoyerhostetter.com/

