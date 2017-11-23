Police reports

• A firearm was stolen Monday afternoon at Granite City Gold and Pawn, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. A known suspect is said to have taken the Taurus 9mm blued pistol valued at $250. No arrest was reported in the immediate aftermath of the crime.

• Also Monday, Johnny James Wright Jr., 54, of 2371 Wards Gap Road, was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond on an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Oct. 31. Wright also was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer due to allegedly providing a false name when police encountered him at his home Monday. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Dec. 20.

• The license plate, number PCV2401, was stolen Monday from a 2013 Toyota Corolla owned by Jonathan David Sherrod of Tobaccoville while the vehicle was parked at 752 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, in the vicinity of Labcorp.

• Counterfeit currency surfaced on Nov. 14 at Taco Bell on Rockford Street, where an unknown party passed a fake $20 bill to obtain goods.

• A pontoon boat and Magirus trailer with a combined value of $8,000 were stolen on Nov. 13 from Gordon’s Transport on Fancy Gap Road. Three suspects are said to have taken part in the theft, which involved backing up a vehicle to the boat and trailer and hauling the property away.

• Michael Scott Moncus, 31, of 268 Pineview Drive, was arrested on a charge of financial card fraud on Nov. 13. The offense had been filed on Nov. 11 through the Dobson Police Department, with no other details listed. Moncus was held in the Surry County Jail under a $150 secured bond and is to be in District Court on Jan. 4.

• Property valued at $2,389 was stolen during a break-in at the residence of Seth Cameron Young Dowell on Folly Farms Circle on Nov. 12. Entry was gained by kicking in a door, causing damage put at $300, which enabled the theft of a Toshiba laptop computer, Dell Inspiron laptop computer, 48-inch LG flat-screen television set and a jewelry box containing miscellaneous items. Another $50 in damage occurred to a screen door in a different part of the residence.

• Timothy Scott Brown, 45, listed as homeless, was arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering of a residence and other violations on Nov. 12 after officers responded to a civil disturbance call. Brown, who was taken into custody on South Street at Hay Street, also was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; assault on a female; and a felony probation violation. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $19,500 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 29 District Court appearance.

• A police response to a civil disturbance at Sobe’s Backstreet Pavilion on North South Street late on the evening of Nov. 5 led to the discovery of an outstanding warrant for a larceny offense against a person encountered there, Jacob Ryan Bentley, 21, of 134 Renea Lane. The warrant had been issued on May 8 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, with no details listed. Bentley is free on a $500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Dec. 4.