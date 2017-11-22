IRS probes Pilot business

The Pilot Mountain Police Department assisted the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with a federal agent investigation at the premises of A Plus Carports, 202 Hamlin St., Pilot Mountain, according to Capt. Robbie Jackson of the Pilot Mountain Police Department.

A spokesperson for the IRS confirmed that agency was at the location, but would only say, “we were there on official business.”

Capt. Jackson said that the Pilot Mountain Police Department assisted with the federal agent investigation on the business’s premises, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. Chief Darryl Bottoms, Agent Jackson, and two other officers made the initial response. No other law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

The police department assisted with traffic and controlled access to the building during the investigation, according to Jackson. “No one was allowed in or out unless approved by them (federal agents).” Agents communicated with officers to tell them, “this subject was allowed to leave,” for instance, said Jackson.

Jackson said that he and Chief Bottoms remained on the scene for a couple of hours after the initial response, and then checked in periodically on the two officers who stayed at the location until 2 p.m. at which time the police department’s involvement ended.

“I couldn’t tell you what happened inside,” said Capt. Jackson. “None of our officers went into the building.”

Chelsa Adkins, owner of A Plus Carports, said on Friday, “It lasted a few hours.” Adkins declined to speak about the details of what happened, saying “business is going strong, just like always.”

