Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Samuel and Christine Ausband, of Lincolnton, reported property damage at a storage facility on Wards Gap Road on Nov. 9. Between Oct. 26 and Nov. 9 the two said an unknown person trespassed on the property and struck two ground poles and a guy wire (damage estimated at $100). A no trespassing sign was stolen.

• Bobby Lee Easter reported a theft at his residence on Lynnewood Drive, Mount Airy, on Nov. 9. Between noon and 3 p.m. someone stole several tools and car parts. Easter listed: a Snap-on combination wrench set (valued at $500), a Milwaukee 1/4-inch drill ($400), Pioneer car stereo ($140), 18-volt impact wrench ($100), socket set ($55) and other miscellaneous tools valued at around $200. The car parts were for his 2002 Pontiac Sunfire. A possible suspect was listed as a white male, but no further details were given. The case is still under further investigation.

• Roy Wayne Ramey, of Smokey Trail, Lowgap, reported a break-in of an outbuilding on Nov. 9. Between 1:30 a.m. and noon that day, Ramey said, a person broke into his building and stole his pickup and other items. Listed taken were a Ford Ranger (valued at $2,500), three Stihl chainsaws ($1,000), wrench sets ($500), floor jack ($150), scissor jack ($60) and several other tools ($1,000). A possible suspect was listed as a 17-year-old white male, but the case is listed as still under investigation.

• Charles William Tickle, of McKinney Road, Mount Airy, reported a theft at his location on Nov. 9. Between 4:30 p.m. the day before and 2 p.m. the day of the report, Tickle said someone items from a 2004 Dodge Ram truck. Listed as taken were a 50-count bottle of Suboxone ($107), a 50-count bottle of Clonazepam ($15) and a key chain with five keys on it. A possible suspect was listed as a 41-year-old white male, but the case is listed as still under investigation.

• Tammy Michele King and Joseph Umstead reported an attempted break-in Nov. 9 at their residence on Maple Grove Church Road, Mount Airy. An attempt to gain entry between 2:30 p.m. the day before and 8 a.m. the day of the report caused damage to a door ($35) and the metal door frame ($35).

• William Michael Jones, of Indian Trail, Mount Airy, reported a break-in Nov. 10. He said some time between Nov. 3-10 an unknown person damaged a rear trailer door ($100 damage) and stole cash and bottles of prescription pills. Jones listed $485 cash, 180-count bottle of Gabapentin ($60), 90-count bottle of Oxcarbazepine ($35), 60 pills of Lamotrigine and 30 pills of Adderall.

• Terri Lynn Reavis, of Gilmer Miller Road, Lowgap, reported a theft at her home Nov. 10. Between 9 p.m. the night before and 10 a.m., she said someone entered the home and took a portable air compressor ($30), a camping light ($20) and a spare key fob for her Jeep Patriot ($100).

• Vickie Lynn Jones, of Leonards Aluminum, reported the theft of a dealer tag Nov. 10. The tag ($350) was in the seat of a truck at the business at 566 Holly Springs Road, Mount Airy, according to Jones. Between Nov. 6-7 the tag was removed by an unknown person.

• Maria Conchita Almazan, of Wiggins Lane, Dobson, reported a break-in Nov. 11. She said between 3 p.m. the day before and 3 p.m. that day, someone broke into the residence, stripped out copper wire and removed property that had been rented from Rent A Center in Mount Airy. The items included a sofa, TV stand, LG television and a dining set.

• Jerry and Sheila Hawks, of Calloway Road, Mount Airy, reported a theft on Nov. 11. Over a period of four months, the two said a total of $7,191 was stolen from a safe. A possible suspect was listed as a 26-year-old white female, but the case is still under investigation.

• Stuart Lee Huffman, of Siloam, reported a break-in Nov. 12 at a residence in Ararat. Between 5-5:30 p.m. someone broke into an outbuilding and stole tools, he said. Listed as taken were a Craftsman toolbox and tools ($500), primer equipment ($700), and a garden hoe ($2). Damaged were a chrome-colored padlock and a decorative piece of wood on the wall. A possible suspect is listed as a 33-year-old white female, but the case is under further investigation.

• Monroe Paul Crotts, of Herrig Street, Mount Airy, reported a theft of livestock Nov. 12. Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. someone two two game roosters valued at $200 each, according to Crotts. A possible suspect is listed as a 21-year-old white male. The case is under further investigation.

• Ashley Lynn Lowdermilk, of Foye Haynes Lane, Lowgap, reported the theft of her vehicle on Nov. 12. Between 7 p.m. the night before and 1 p.m. the day of the report, she said someone took her 2007 Subaru Forester.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

