Parade of Trees marches across street

Parade of Trees 2017, the holiday fundraiser for Surry SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) is moving across the street from its longtime location at Old North State Winery to the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

“It was crowded. It was growing, and we needed more room,” said Robin Cook, a Surry SCAN volunteer. “We’d always been back there in that corner (at Old North State), but after remodeling, it was not quite as big and open as it had been. We needed more room and the museum was available.”

The Parade of Trees can be viewed on the third floor of the museum from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 during regular museum hours. The event concludes with a silent auction finale on Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Event organizers are expecting at least 100 decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday items. There is no admission charge and while bidding on the trees and gifts during the finale, patrons will be able to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, music by George Smith and Friends, wine by Herrera Vineyards and beer by Thirsty Souls Brewery. Raffle tickets are being sold for a week in a Cherry Grove beach house. No reservations are required.

“Just show up,” said Cook.

Surry SCAN’s mission is the prevention and treatment of child abuse. The group served 50 families last year reaching 200 individuals, according to Cook. As the organization’s most important fund-raising event of the year, the Parade of Trees is instrumental in Surry SCAN performing that mission.

The organization receives referrals from the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and Department of Social Services (DSS) for its programs, said Tamara Veit, director of Surry SCAN.

A Parent Aide program provides intensive home visitation for families at risk of or involved in child abuse and neglect. Parents and Teens Together provides home-based family counseling for at-risk youth 7-17 with a goal of preventing and reducing delinquency in Surry County; a 12-week parenting curriculum, training and workshops to educate the public about child abuse; along with 24-hour telephone counseling for families involved in child abuse and an intensive family preservation service to prevent out-of-home placement.

“It’s grown so much,” said Veit about the event. “When I took over in 2012, it had been going on for a couple of years. We had 29 items that year and we’ve had over 100 items each year for the last two years. We’ll have at least that many this year too.”

“Maybe we’ll outgrow the museum,” joked Robin Cook.

Parade of Trees organizers are still seeking corporate, organizational and individual sponsors, decorated trees (any size), decorated wreaths (any size) and other items appropriate for a family-friendly venue and silent auction. Cash sponsorships are also needed.

Surry SCAN Parade of Trees 2017 will be Nov. 28 until Dec. 2. A silent auction finale will be from 6 – 9 p.m. at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy, on Dec. 2. There is no admission charge. Come prepared to bid on decorated Christmas trees and wreaths.

Online bids will be accepted at https://www.facebook.com/events/1967601646847401/?active_tab=discussion (Online auction is not yet live). More information can be found there or at http://exchangescan.org/paradeoftrees.html

Call Robin Cook at 336-817-3192 or Tamara Veit at 336-648-7530 to arrange for a donation. Pickup for donations and delivery of purchased trees can be arranged.

Some of the decorated trees that were on offer at the Parade of Trees 2015 to benefit Surry SCAN two years ago. This year’s trees will be set up at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 26 and 27. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Tree-Auction_3.jpg Some of the decorated trees that were on offer at the Parade of Trees 2015 to benefit Surry SCAN two years ago. This year’s trees will be set up at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 26 and 27. Bill Colvard | The News One of the larger offerings in 2015 was a huge Christmas star. This year’s treasures will be available for viewing at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History from Nov. 28 until Dec. 2 when the silent auction will conclude. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Tree-Auction_1.jpg One of the larger offerings in 2015 was a huge Christmas star. This year’s treasures will be available for viewing at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History from Nov. 28 until Dec. 2 when the silent auction will conclude. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

