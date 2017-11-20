County rezones land for Eagle expansion

The Surry County Board of Commissioners rezoned a piece of property in Holly Springs where Eagle Carports is preparing to expand.

Attorney Hugh Campbell appeared Monday before the board, which met at Mount Airy Middle School, to discuss two parcels of land that have been purchased by Gabriel and Alicia Torres.

Campbell didn’t use the name of the company before the commissioners, but the couple owns Eagle Carports and has spoken of the company’s growing business and plans to expand in the past.

The Torres family is looking to bring 30 to 40 new jobs to Holly Springs by 2019, the attorney said.

In June Gabriel Torres appeared before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners seeking annexation into the city limits so that a new facility could hook onto city water and sewer service.

At that time, the company said the 60,000-square-foot facility would represent an investment of $3 million to $4.5 million.

The two pieces of land join property the couple already own off Holly Springs Road. Together, the two make up 6.41 acres, according to paperwork provided to the board by Kim Bates, county planning director.

The parcel on the road front is about one-third of the total space and is zoned RA, or rural agriculture. The back part fills in the space between Eagle and the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport and is zoned MI, manufacturing/industrial.

The board held a public hearing for anyone to speak out on the two parcels being rezoned to HB, highway business, but only Campbell spoke.

Bates said the county Planning Board agreed with the change.

One of the parcels may warrant a closer look, said Campbell, so only the smaller RA parcel is being requested at this time. The larger MI parcel will come back at a later time for finalizing.

“This interchange area has excellent potential for industrial-type development based on the existence of multiple industrial sites, including the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport and the existence of public water and sewer,” Bates stated in a report he presented to the commissioners.

“Planned future land uses in the vicinity of any airport must be of a nonresidential nature to ensure future support of the airport on the state and federal levels,” he wrote.

After Campbell and Bates spoke, the commissioners approved the rezoning of the smaller lot from RA to HB.

• In other county business, Finance Officer Sarah Bowen presented the commissioners with four car service companies to approve for county vehicles.

Rather than pick just one place for every county-owned car to use for upkeep and repairs, Bowen suggested approving one location per municipality so that employees could choose the one that suits their needs.

She said eight businesses submitted bids for the job, and she listed the lowest from each of the four locations.

The board approved Mount Airy Tire & Automotive, North Elkin Tire and Auto, Johnson Garage in Dobson and Nagel’s Automotive in Pilot Mountain.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

