Pilot parade plans proceeding

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Plans have been announced for the annual Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade, which will be held on Dec. 2.

“This is the 47th year,” said Chris Wall of the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad, which sponsors the event.

Along with its longevity, the Pilot parade is unique in another respect.

“We’re the only nighttime parade within three counties,” said Wall, who serves on a parade planning committee for the squad.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 from East Surry High School, where units will begin lining up at 4 p.m.

“Normally, we have 100 to 120 entries,” Wall said, which parade through the downtown area.

The East Surry marching band will be part of the procession along with floats, costumed characters, fire trucks and other public safety vehicles, scout groups and additional attractions including Santa, of course.

Wall said grand marshal honors will go to the East Surry tennis team, which played for the state championship this season.

Fees to support charity

The rescue squad spokesman says one key change will accompany the 2017 parade.

“This year we’ve got a registration form and a $10 entry fee,” Wall said.

It will be required of all units other than those involving school or non-profit groups such as churches, civic clubs or public safety agencies. The fee mainly will target motorized business or commercial-type floats, along with horse and private vehicle entries.

Wall explained that 100 percent of the proceeds from the fee will go toward a new program of the rescue squad, a Give a Kid a Christmas campaign.

“We’re just looking to sponsor one family to have a brighter Christmas this year,” he said.

The parade registration forms can be accessed online at pilotmtnrescue.org, with the completed forms and entry fees due by Friday.

An entry in a past Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade features Santa Claus perched atop a four-wheeler on a float sponsored by the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Pilot-this.jpg An entry in a past Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade features Santa Claus perched atop a four-wheeler on a float sponsored by the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary.

