Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Heather Melissa Linville, 38, of Simpson Mill Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Tuesday for six counts of failure to appear in court in September. Three counts were dated Sept. 22 and three for Sept. 15. She was given a $3,700 secured bond and Dec. 11 and 15 court dates.

On Dec. 11 she faces charges of fictitious/altered registration or plate, driving while license revoked (not impaired), and failure to wear a seatbelt.

On Dec. 15 the charges include simple assault, assault on a child under 12, and communicating threats.

• Justin William Luebcke, 26, of Stoker Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for several charges. He faces two counts of failure to appear in court earlier that day to face charges of speeding and driving while license revoked (not impaired). Other charges include expired inspection, expired registration/tag, driving with no registration, driving with no insurance, and having a fictitious/altered title or registration card. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.

• Joseph Lee Duncan Jr., 23, of Pratt Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 on three counts of failure to appear in court. Two of the counts are for Sept. 13 to face charges of possession of marijuana and having a fictitious license plate. On Aug. 25, the charge was driving while license revoked. He was given a $300 cash bond for the August date and a $1,000 secured bond for the two charges in September. His court appearance is Dec. 14.

• Terry Chantler Mitchell, 34, of Walker Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of second-degree trespassing. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 11 court date.

Mitchell also was scheduled to be in Yadkin County court Nov. 17 on charges of driving with no insurance, revoked/suspended license plate and driving while license revoked (not impaired).

• Mandy Crystal Dyan Chapman, 30, of West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of reconnecting a utility. She was given a $300 bond and a Dec. 14 court date.

• Candice Lange Wall, 39, of Beacon Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 14 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense, dated that day. The complainant is listed as Brandin Bolin of the same street. She was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

• Randy Lane Magaraci Jr., 29, of Chads Way, Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 14 on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, both dated Sept. 2 for the Mount Airy Police Department. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 20 court date.

• Anita Brandi Alderman, 31, of Eades Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 14 for Macon County on a charge of violating a restraining order, dated June 29. She was given a Jan. 11 court date in Franklin.

• Johnny Christopher Hall, 41, of Holly Springs Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 16 on a charge of assault on a female. The victim is listed as Julie Ann Irby of the home. He was given no bond and a Dec. 15 court date.

• Phuong Ngoc Nguyen, 33, of Belmont, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Nov. 16 for two counts of failure to appear in court in Gaston County dated Nov. 8. The charges were two counts of obtaining a controlled substance through forgery/fraud. He was given no bond with a Dec. 25 court date in Gastonia.

• Daniel Chimal Martinez, 28, of Staghorn Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant on a charge of violating a restraining order, dated Sept. 22. He was jailed with no bond and a Dec. 15 court date.