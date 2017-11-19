Candlelight Christmas around the corner

ROCKFORD — With Thanksgiving just a few days away, an annual Christmas tradition is just around the corner in the Historic Village of Rockford.

On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, the Rockford Preservation Society will hold its 27th Candlelight Christmas at the 1914 Methodist Church located on Rockford Road.

The musical program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on both evenings, and refreshments will be served after each program. Those looking to attend are asked to park at the parking lot located across the street from Rockford Baptist Church at 4947 Rockford Road. A YVEDDI shuttle will then deliver folks to the historic church.

On Thursday, Nov. 30 the musical performances will include Dr. Gena Poovey, who helped start the annual event a quarter century ago and who now is a professor of music at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina. She will be accompanied by Adam Rudisill.

Other performances Thursday evening, Nov. 30, will include CandelFirth — made up by Susie Cooper and Randy Candelaria — Kelsey Stanley, Ashley and Devin Matthews, the Marshall Brothers and High Road, along with the Central High School Chorus, directed by Angie Smith.

On Friday, Dec. 1 the Limestone College Chorus, directed by Poovey, will take the place of the high school chorus. Poovey and Rudisill will again open the evening, along with Ashley and Devin Matthews, Johnny and Wendy Dearmin, along with Gene Anderson and Reel Shady.

The candlelight service is free for all who wish to attend. However, Holyfield said a collection will be taken.

Around the year 2000, the event went from a one-night affair to two nights. The church holds 100 to 120 people, and around the year 2000 the annual service expanded to two nights to accommodate the crowd.

The shuttle service from the parking location begins at 6:30 p.m. on both evenings, and there are a couple of new treats for those attending.

The 1900 Post Office has a new tenant! Sweet Paws Home Goods is a vintage home decor store. The 1850 Dudley Glass Store/Davenport Gallery has opened as Rockford by the River Gallery and Gift Shop and is a consignment shop for crafts and antiques. Both stores will be open before the programs those wishing to do some Christmas shopping.

Dr. Gina Poovey performs at a Candlelight Christmas event in Rockford. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Candlelight1.jpg Dr. Gina Poovey performs at a Candlelight Christmas event in Rockford. File photo Directed by Dr. Gena Poovey, the Limestone College Chorus performs at a Christmas event in the Historic Village of Rockford. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Candlelight4.jpg Directed by Dr. Gena Poovey, the Limestone College Chorus performs at a Christmas event in the Historic Village of Rockford. File photo