Thanksgiving meal to connect community

A holiday tradition in Mount Airy will be continued Thursday when a free community Thanksgiving meal is served at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall.

“This is the 21st year,” said Daris Wilkins of a group known as Friends of a Brighter Community, made up of individuals and church members in the greater Mount Airy area who represent various denominations, races and genders.

But they all have a common purpose of promoting peace and justice, and one of the ways this is manifested is the annual Thanksgiving event at the church.

It is open to everyone, which could include persons unable to prepare a holiday meal for themselves, those who are alone during Thanksgiving or away from home and others just seeking the special fellowship served up by such a gathering.

“We usually feed somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 to 350 people, and have had as many as 450,” said Wilkins. She expects a larger crowd this year due to the cessation of another charitable Thanksgiving effort involving the delivery of turkeys, which will place more demand on the Friends of a Brighter Community event.

Wilkins, who has been involved with the Thanksgiving meal for its entire duration, said she can identify with its outreach aspect due to spending the holiday alone on one occasion in the past.

“We hope people will come and have a good time and a good meal,” Wilkins said in extending the invitation to one and all. “We don’t want anyone to leave hungry.”

Thursday’s event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. at the church on North Main Street.

“We start serving at noon,” Wilkins said of fare that will include turkey, dressing, vegetables, dessert and more. “It’s a traditional meal.”

Parking for the fellowship hall is available to the rear of First Baptist Church which can be accessed from Arch Street.

A team effort

Much time and preparation goes into the event which will culminate Thursday, made possible by the efforts of volunteers.

This includes 14 people cooking turkeys leading up to the meal. So far, 30 birds are aiding the cause, and there could be more.

“We had 37 last year,” Wilkins said.

About 30 volunteers assist in the serving and other functions.

“We have lots of individuals and groups who donate to a good cause,” Wilkins said of the financial support received to provide the Thanksgiving feast.

Although it is not a fundraising event, contributions are welcome. “We do not turn down any donations,” Wilkins said.

In conjunction with Thursday’s gathering, a food drive will be conducted by the Christopher’s S.T.A.R Project, a children’s youth ministry.

Patricia Stevens, left, and Daris Wilkins, the chief organizer for an annual Thanksgiving feast in Mount Airy, work in the kitchen at First Baptist Church last year during the event. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Thanksgiving8.jpg Patricia Stevens, left, and Daris Wilkins, the chief organizer for an annual Thanksgiving feast in Mount Airy, work in the kitchen at First Baptist Church last year during the event.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.