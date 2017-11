The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

– Micheal P. Hutchens, 32, and Meagan D. Slate, 28, of Siloam issued Nov. 14

– Dustin T. Harris, 28, of Mount Airy and Debra L. Nelson, 29, of Pilot Mountain issued Nov. 13

– Martin A. Milsaps, 20 and Hope C. Hazelwood, 19, of Mount Airy issued Nov. 13

– Elijah B. Payne, 36, of Cana and Christina L. Wood, 41, of Mount Airy issued Nov. 13

– Tanner R. Easter, 25 and Ellie E. Atkins, 24, of Mount Airy issued Nov. 9

– Tanner E. Reeves, 21, of Pinnacle and Chelsey A. Jackson, 22, of Ararat issued Nov. 8