In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Clerk of Deed’s office include:

– Timothy D. Brasel and Mary Eileen Brasel to Gary and Janet Roberts Unit 2-G Renfro Lofts in Mount Airy $410

– Harold and Eva Hodges to Tony and Debra Stoltz lot 8 PB 1 5 in Mount Airy $6

– Spencers Property LLC to Robert Corbin and Leigh Ann Pruitt Unit 106 Spencers Lofts in Mount Airy $354

– Harvey Wall, Anne Wall, Bonnie Atwell to Amanda King and Tanner Trivette Tract Eldora $314

– Bear Ridge Properties LLC to Alvin Vinson and Patricia Leto Vinson 7.942 acres Franklin in Mount Airy $90

– Todd and Karen Brunner to Samuel Angel 2.625 acres $344

– Chadwick and Erin Dickerson to James Higgins 0.357 acres in Pilot

– Retha Holbrook, Retha White and Scottie Holbrook to Landon and Hannah Holbrook 1 acre Marsh $154

– Spencers Property LLC to Jerry and Barbara Coram Unit 204 Spencers Property $416 in Mount Airy

– Harvey Wall, Anne Wall, Bonnie Atwell, William Atwell, Barbara Weir and Charles Weir to Amanda King and Tanner Trivette Tract Eldora $314

– Jennifer and Darrel Creasman, William Ward, Melody Cameron, Betty and David Alexander to Vicky Stephens 1.38 acres Rockford $146

– David and Peggy Hemmings to Tig and Carolyn Hegler 0.813 acres in Dobson $50

– Dale and Christie King to Charles Norman tract 1 6.03 acres and tract 2 4.068 acres Stewarts Creek $50

– Edna Miller to Khalil and Jacqueline Nassar to 73/100 acres in Dobson $270

-Redoak Developement LLC to Jordan Cassell Tract Mount Airy $176

– William Rierson to Betty Rierson 11.83 acres Eldora

– Calvin Vaughn to Larry and Teresa Padgett 13.139 acres in Mount Airy $49

– Gary York to Chanda and Jennifer Brown Lot 1 0.601 acres $40

– John and Bloncie Moore to Linda and Wayne Gillis Tract one 77.93 acres and tract two 70.48 acres Westfield $326

– Spencers Property LLC to Ryoma and Hiroko Omuro Unit 102 Spencers Lofts $394

– John and Janie White to Scott and Debra Chilson 4.002 acres Bryan Township $420

– Shelba and Donald Whitaker to Larry Marsh, Louise Marsh and Brian Marsh Tract 1 Eldora $224