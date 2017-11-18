Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — A woman awaiting trial for alleged crimes resulting from a drug bust was picked Friday for two other counts.

Leilani Hope Jeffcoat, 28, of Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Friday for two counts of failure to appear in court earlier that day to face charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and driving with no insurance. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and Jan. 25 court date.

Also on that date, she faces charges of possession of stolen goods, fictitious/altered registration or plate, and failure to stop for an officer’s flashing lights.

Last December, a criminal investigation joined together the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Airy Police Department, Twin County Drug Task Force from Virginia, and the Patrick County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office.

Officers raided a house on East Pine Street in Flat Rock. Jeffcoat was listed as living in the residence along with Grandy Jay Nester and Mandy Marie Nester.

The sheriff’s office said it recovered stolen goods from the location including two cars and two pistols; officers also found 32 grams of meth.

After an initial appearance in May (and a $176,000 secured bond), Jeffcoat now has a court appearance on Jan. 22 for the following counts: possession of stolen goods, felony possession of a schedule II drug, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and trafficking in meth.

In other arrest reports:

• Ethan Nathaniel Brown, 17, of Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 10 for felony first-degree statutory sexual offense, dated Nov. 8. According to N.C. law, to be charged with this crime, the person must have engaged in a sexual act with a minor under the age of 13. He was placed under a $500,000 secured bond with a Dec. 13 court date.

• Donald Gray Hawks, 55, of Cranberry Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 9 on a charge of passing a worthless check at Tractor Parts Co., Mount Airy, dated Oct. 26. He was given a Jan. 5 court date.

• Charles Raymond Bell Jr., 32, of Winston-Salem, was served a warrant on Old Toast Road Nov. 9 for a probation violation, leaving his home county. He was placed in the county detention center under a $10,000 secured bond with a Dec. 4 court date in Forsyth County.

According to the N.C. Court System website, Bell also has a Dec. 1 court date in Guilford County for charges of driving while impaired and having his license revoked for 30 days.

• Larry Dale Jordan, 53, of Quaker Church Road, Siloam, was served a criminal summons Nov. 9 for three misdemeanors, dated Oct. 15. The charges are breaking and entering, injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing. The complainant is listed as Susan Elizabeth Woody of a nearby address on the same road. He was given a Nov. 17 court date.

• Ronald Harrison Joyce, 45, of Foxcroft Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 9 for larceny, dated Sept. 20. The complainant is Grady Marcus Dollyhigh, Mount Airy. Joyce was given a Dec. 8 court date.

• Timothy Don McMillian, 39, of Dorothy Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 10 for assault on a female, dated Nov. 9. The victim is listed as Anne Marie Swain of the same address. He was given a Nov. 13 court date.

• Billy Craig Smith, 48, of N.C. 268, Siloam, was served warrants Nov. 10 for Stokes County dated Sept. 15. The charges are possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Nov. 15 court date in Danbury.

• Anthony Shawn Poteat, 27, of Heavenly View Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for misdemeanor larceny in Forsyth County, dated Oct. 24. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 6 court date in Kernersville.

• Vincent Dwayne Brown, 28, of Willow Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 13 for driving while license revoked (not impaired), dated May 17. He was given a Jan. 11 court date.