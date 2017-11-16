I-74 accident results in fatality

One fatality resulted from a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 74-East on Thursday morning, an local official said.
The accident involved a small, four-door sedan colliding with the rear of a United Parcel Service (UPS) tractor-trailer, according to John Shelton, Surry County coroner and emergency services director.
Emergency Medical Service paramedics arrived on the scene of the accident, near the 11-mile marker on I-74 East, at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, and pronounced the driver of the car to be deceased at 8:56 a.m.
Shelton said that after the male operator of the sedan drove into the back of the UPS tractor-trailer, the car traveled underneath the cargo portion of the truck.
The identity of the driver who was killed is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.