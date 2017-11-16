I-74 accident results in fatality

One fatality resulted from a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 74-East on Thursday morning, an local official said.

The accident involved a small, four-door sedan colliding with the rear of a United Parcel Service (UPS) tractor-trailer, according to John Shelton, Surry County coroner and emergency services director.

Emergency Medical Service paramedics arrived on the scene of the accident, near the 11-mile marker on I-74 East, at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, and pronounced the driver of the car to be deceased at 8:56 a.m.

Shelton said that after the male operator of the sedan drove into the back of the UPS tractor-trailer, the car traveled underneath the cargo portion of the truck.

The identity of the driver who was killed is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

