Sixty yearbooks donated to museum

Eleanor Powell-Hines has donated her collection of Modern Gardeners yearbooks to Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Powell-Hines’ collection includes the first yearbook from 1956-1957 along with one for every year since.

Powell-Hines, who worked for The Mount Airy News for decades, is the only surviving charter member of Modern Gardeners.

“I started collecting them because I was the publicity chairman at first, and before long, there were 60 of them.”

The club’s scrapbooks are already housed at the museum, and Powell-Hines thought it a good idea to have the yearbooks with the scrapbooks.

The yearbooks include rosters of members with their phone numbers and addresses along with other information, including the collect of The Garden Club of North Carolina, from which Powell-Hines quotes the opening sentence, “Our Heavenly Father, who dost feed the birds and clothe the flowers and who knoweth and careth for every need of us, Thy children, so enlighten our minds to use wisely all the gifts of Thy Mighty Hand that we, being imbued with Thy Holy spirit, may so work Thy will that those who come after may mark their path by our footsteps.”

Speaking about garden clubs in Mount Airy in the mid-1950s, Powell-Hines said, “There were three clubs at that time, but they were full. Katherine Parries, (now deceased) and I put our heads together, made up a list of names, and decided to start a younger, more modern garden club.” said Powell-Hines.

“We were younger then.”

One of the club’s early projects came about after the widening of Renfro Street created the bit of leftover space where Renfro Street and North Main Street converged. Powell Hines said that Modern Gardeners created the mini-garden which inhabits that space when Susan Ashby said to them, “If you girls will plant some flowers there, I’ll keep them watered.” Powell-Hines noted that Ashby lived two houses away.

Modern Gardeners bought two flats of marigolds. “It was all the money we had,” said Powell-Hines. The next year, Jack Zonneveld, of the Holland Flower Bulb Company, who took a great interest in beautifying Mount Airy, according to Powell-Hines, suggested tulips for the site. The club bought grape hyacinths and tulips that year. Charldene Gwyn donated the first part of the fountain, a birdbath, and the garden club later purchased the granite for the rest of the fountain.

“We wanted to beautify the city of Mount Airy and welcome people downtown,” said Powell-Hines.

Other projects include decorating the Moore House for Christmas and offering garden therapy to special-needs school children, both of which the club has been doing for a long time, and continues to do.

“We used to just go and pick them up,” Powell-Hines says of the projects with kids, “but then we found out we weren’t insured. Now we go directly to the school.” The children work with gardening materials, get refreshments, and have a finished project to take home and show parents and perhaps give to their mothers.

Powell-Hines said the part of being a lifelong garden club member that has been most memorable has been life skills classes, sharing ideas with others, gardening and flower arranging.

“I have enjoyed learning about the beauty of each season.“

