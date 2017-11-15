Campground donates to sheriff’s Christmas fund

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a $1,300 donation this week for its holiday fund.

Kali Boles, of Mayberry Campground, presented Sheriff Jimmy Combs with a check on Monday in support of “Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas.”

A month ago, Combs put to rest any worries that the sheriff’s office would cease supporting local needy children at Christmas after Graham Atkinson retired as sheriff back in the spring.

For more than a quarter-century, said Combs, “the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Surry County Schools have worked in partnership to provide food, clothes and Christmas gifts to those who otherwise would go without every year. With fall upon us, it is once again time to look ahead toward that festive season and think of those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

“Since Sheriff Graham Atkinson retired in April of this year, we have been asked if this project would continue. The answer to this question is a resounding, ‘Yes!’”

Mayberry Campground, located near the intersection of U.S. 601 and U.S. 74 in White Plains, hosted its annual customer appreciation dinner on Nov. 4.

At the event, attendants purchased tickets for door prizes to raise money for the Give a Kid a Christmas program, according to Boles.

“We take this opportunity to not only give thanks to our wonderful customers, but to come together for a good cause as well,” said Boles. She further stated she would like to give “a huge thanks to all of our amazing camping family on behalf of Mayberry Campground. Because of you, there will be children who will not have to go without warm clothes, food and Christmas presents over this holiday season.”

“We are very thankful for this donation,” said Combs “It’s very heartwarming to see the county come together and support this program.”

Since no one person could replace all that Atkinson gave, it made sense to create a team effort to lead the program, Combs reasoned.

“After discussions with the Surry County finance officer, the county attorney and the Surry County Board of Commissioners, it was determined the best way to continue this important effort was to form a foundation to administer the project,” he said.

The county board approved the forming of the foundation at its Oct. 16 meeting.

“Due to the transition to a foundation, donation letters were not mailed out until the week of Nov. 6,” said Combs. “This leaves a short time to obtain the funding before we purchase items for 700 children before Christmas.”

Food boxes will be assembled on Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 8 a.m. in the lobby of Surry Central High School.

Shopping for the children will be on Dec. 12 at Walmart on Rockford Street in Mount Airy starting at 8 a.m.

Volunteers are needed for both food box assembly and shopping. Those interested in helping can call Lt. David Hamlin at (336) 401-8940.

“We are less than a month away from the shopping day and are nowhere near where we need to be in fundraising at this point,” said Combs.

Last year, more than 800 children received food, clothes and toys from the drive.

“We would encourage anyone who can to send their donations as soon as possible so we can ensure that all of the children who we are already committed to help can enjoy the blessings of Christmas.”

Any individual or business that would like to make a donation may send a check to:

Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas, Inc.

P. O. Box 827

Dobson, NC 27017

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

