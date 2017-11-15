Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Tracy Ann Matthews, of 869 Prison Camp Road, Dobson, reported a stolen car on Nov. 3. She said between 6:45-7 p.m., a known person stole her 2005 Toyota Camry (valued at $7,000) from the residence. She listed a possible suspect as a 36-year-old white female. The case is listed as being under further investigation at this time.

• Timmie Ray Bowman, of 178 Stony Knoll Road, Dobson, reported a break-in on Nov. 3. Between 5 p.m. the day before and 11 a.m. that morning, Bowman said an unknown person broke into the residence, damaging a window screen, and stole a Stihl tree trimmer chainsaw ($500), a Yamaha acoustic guitar and a green pocketknife.

The next day, Bowman would provide an inventory of other missing items: Stihl chainsaw ($600), another Stihl chainsaw ($300), gold chain and cross ($100), gold cross earrings ($100), white bow with wedding ring set ($100), and a long gold chain ($25). According to the report, the pocketknife was later recovered, but the investigation continues.

• Briana Brooke Chattin, of Ararat, reported vandalism of her SUV Nov. 3. while on U.S. 52 southbound near Holly Springs Road. She said an object struck the windshield of her 2017 Nissan Rogue, doing $500 in damage. The report says the case has been closed by arrest, but the arrest report was not included with the incident report.

• Cliff Frazier Sawyers, of Mount Airy, reported the theft of a four-wheeler and dirt bike from a location in Ararat on Nov. 3. Sawyers said a Kawasaki 220 four-wheeler (valued at $5,000) and a Kawasaki KDX200 bike ($1,000) were at a location on Radar Road; the two vehicles were last known secure on Oct. 28. A possible suspect was listed as a 42-year-old white female.

• Linda Faye Shumate, of 104 Mason Road, Mount Airy, reported vandalism of her car on Nov. 4. Just before 1 a.m., she stated, a known suspect damaged her 2000 Nissan Altima, causing $1,000 in damages. She gave details of a 32-year-old white male. The report says it has been cleared by arrest, but the arrest report was not attached.

•Todd Michael Fitzcharles, of 201 Amity Lane, Mount Airy, reported a theft at his home Nov. 4. Between Nov. 1-4, an unknown person took a utility trailer ($1,000), tools and equipment. This included a gutter machine valued at $5,000, nine ladders ($1,500), building materials ($300) and tools ($300).

• Gerardo Lopez Chavez, of 413 Beulah Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in of his truck on Nov. 4. The goods inside the truck were last known secure on Oct. 30, Chavez said. Someone entered the 2001 Ford F-350 and took two Samsung tablets ($200), three Craftsman 1/2-inch ratchets, Craftsman sockets and two sets of Craftsman box wrenches. A possible suspect was listed as a 21-year-old white male.

• Courtney Haughwout Sloan, of Yadkinville, reported vandalism of her car while on Old Depot Lane in Dobson Nov. 5. Between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. someone damaged her 2009 Honda Civic. No damage estimate was listed.

• Juan Carlos Mendez, of 324 Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in Nov. 5. Between 6 p.m. the night before and 4:38 p.m. that day, someone entered the residence and burned some of his belongings.