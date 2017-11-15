Harris Brothers to play Saturday

The Blue Ridge and Beyond series is set to continue on Saturday, Nov. 18, with a concert by the Harris Brothers.

Brothers Reggie and Ryan Harris were born and raised in Western North Carolina where they were exposed to a wide variety of music from an early age. They have been playing professionally for more than 20 years, showcasing a unique style.

Often referred to as the “people’s band,” the Harris Brothers’ live show consists of traditional roots music, rock ‘n’ roll, blues, Appalachian mountain music, vintage country, and bluegrass. By blending electric bass and acoustic guitar, the brothers produce a variety of sounds and styles that leave listeners with vivid memories.

Tickets are $25 (preferred), $20 (orchestra), or $10 (balcony) and available online (www.surryarts.org) or at the show. For additional information contact Antonia Cawley at (336) 786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org.