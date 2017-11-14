Mount Airy Police Reports

• Cell phones valued at $10,606 have been stolen from Walmart, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The theft, discovered last Wednesday, involved a total of 14 phones being taken by two unknown suspects from a display case, including 10 Apple iPhone 7 models and four Samsung Galaxy phones.

• Police learned Saturday of a break-in at Traders Auto Sales on South South Street, which occurred overnight Friday. No property was listed as missing, but damage put at $500 resulted to a garage door.

• Christopher John Purcell, 29, of New York City, was charged with driving while impaired on South South Street near Rockford Street Thursday after a motor vehicle collision involving a 2017 Nissan Maxima Purcell was operating. Testing revealed his blood-alcohol content to be 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit for driving. Police records indicate that Purcell was taken to the Surry County Jail, but is now free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Dec. 14.

• Kristina Hope-Nicole Peele, 22, of 168 Bancroft Lane, is facing a larceny violation as a result of an incident last Wednesday at Walmart, involving her alleged theft of makeup items valued at $45, including foundation, primer and other products.

Peele was identified as the suspect and returned to the store Thursday, when she was detained by Walmart loss-prevention personnel and subsequently taken into custody by police on an outstanding warrant for her arrest on the theft offense. She was released under a $1,500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Dec. 6.

• Police were told Thursday that a wallet belonging to Adriana Bernice Martinez, a resident of Meadowland Circle, had been stolen at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway. The brown and red COACH wallet contained a Wells Fargo debit card, Social Security card, driver’s license, insurance card and work visa.

• Gary Lee Goad, 60, of 170 Centerwood Drive, was jailed under a $45,000 secured bond last Wednesday as a fugitive from justice, with police records stating that Goad was found to be the subject of an Oct. 30 order for arrest relating to his indictment on an unspecified matter. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 11.

Goad also faces multiple charges in Surry County in January. He has a Jan. 22 to face five counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and one count of obtaining the status of habitual felon.

• A theft of a firearm valued at $250 was reported last Wednesday by Charles Robert Joyce of Essex Lane, which actually occurred in June when the .380-caliber Taurus handgun was taken from a vehicle parked at Mount Airy Tire on Carter Street.

• Anthony Xavier Bowser, 25, of 126 Rawley Ave., No. 7, was arrested on a second-degree trespassing violation on Nov. 7. Bowser had been banned from a city housing authority residence on Marshall Street the day before, and police arriving at that location on Nov. 7 allegedly found Bowser at the rear of the dwelling. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond, with his District Court date Dec. 12.

• A crime involving a worthless check was reported on Nov. 6, in which a known individual paid for items at Memories on Main, a downtown business, using the check in the sum of $92.

• A traffic check on Linville Road near Riverside Drive on Nov. 2 led to drug and weapons violations against two men. Julius Speas Coram, 22, of 225 Wrenn Ave., was charged with two felonies – trafficking opium and possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver – along with a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia. Coram also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court filed on Oct. 13. He was jailed under a $20,100 secured bond.

During the same traffic stop, Zaqwan Washain Dobson, 22, of 470 Poteat Road, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. Dobson was released under a $10,000 unsecured bond, according to police records, with both he and Coram to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 10.

Before then, Coram has a Nov. 21 court date in Stokes County for charges of possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Nov. 29 in Surry County he faces a count of attempted obtaining property by false pretense. On Dec. 11, Coram has charges of driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.