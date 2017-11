The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

• Steven N. Sawyers, 48, and Lisa D. Givens 41 of Mount Airy Issued Nov. 9

• Zachary D. Chandler, 25, of Mount Airy and Johanna E. Ching Nyman, 25, of Stockholm Issued Nov. 8

• Mitchell W. Dorsett, 24, of Mount Airy and Molly R. Bryant, 22, of Pilot Mountain Issued Nov.6

• Michael L. Chilton Sr. 46, of Ararat and Lora E. Nichols, 51, of Siloam Issued Nov. 6

• Charles H. Murray III, 44, of Mount Airy and Kendra B Williams, 31, of Mount Airy Issued Nov. 6

• Corey S. Dehart, 29, of Yadkin and Kayla N Simmons, 29, of Surry County Issued Nov. 6

• Jeffery L Pomeroy, 32, and Jennifer L Grabski, 29, of Pilot Mountain Issued Nov. 6

• Kenneth R Church, 57, and Tracey E Humphreys of Mount Airy Issued Nov. 3

• Nathan R Crutchfield, 30, of Mount Airy and Whitney B Clodfelter, 29, of Midway Issued Nov.3

•Raymond A Johnson, 52, of Ararat and Kathy J McMillian, 38, of Mount Airy Issued Nov.2

•Tony W Stanley, 53, and Regina J Gobble, 51, of Chocowinity Issued Nov.2