In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Clerk of Deed’s office include:

• James and Debbie Fox to Jason Randall, 1.264 acres in Bryan Township $70

• Marcus Smith to Willard and Tanis Sapp, 2.60 acres in Pilot $34

• Amy Davis and Larry Jones to Kenneth and William Carter, in Mount Airy $15

• Michael Poindexter to Ernesto and Mayra Vargas, 7.7153 acres in $190

• John and Rebecca Holder to Mark and Sheila Spencer, 2.269 acres in Mount Airy $297

• Debra Taylor to Dennis and Karen Woodring, tract 1 1.01 acres and tract 2 3.19 acres in Dobson $436

• Johannes and Erica Arnold to Jewel, Lewis and Penny Lowe, 0.32 acres lots 9 and 10 and portions of lots 8 28 – 30 in Mount Airy $130

• Jose and Maria Juarez to Jose and Ismelda Munoz, 2 tracts in Mount Airy $36

• William and Jessica Childress to Adriane Puckett and Jacob Pelfrey, 0.467 acres in Pilot $220

• Sarah Stevens and Edwin Johnson to Guadalupe Castillo, Tract in Mount Airy $107

• Hector and Toshima Rodriguez to Genaro Gonzalez, Lot 15 in Mount Airy $28

• Marjorie Matthews to Charles and Juanita Sawyers and Nikki Raboin, 1.05 acres in Pilot $450

• Steve and Virginia Triplett to Kellie Jackson, 1.05 acres lots 26 and 27 in Mount Airy $274

• Spencers Property LLC to Jared and Ashley Moser, unit 105 in Mount Airy $360

• Larry and Jane Stewart to Robert and Judy Rees, 8.361 acres in Siloam $100

• Edwin Woltz and Jeffrey Gordon to David and Ocean Rowe, tract 1 78.57 acres and tract 2 61.15 acres $1580

• Terry Lawson and Susanna Speas to Eddy Cabrera, tract 1 lot 1 Margie Joyce Estate $102

• Ralph and Wanda Hanes to Jose and Sandra Salazar, 6.810 acres Bryan Township $44

• Bear Ridge Properties LLC to Daniel and Kym Simpson, 7.713 acres lot# 126 $112

• Bonnie Clark and Janet Willey to Mayberry Marketing Group LLC, lot 23 & 24 in Mount Airy $76

• Efincia Construction LLC to Randall and Pamela Wall, Unit 220 Boyles Street Villas in Pilot $317

• David and Tedi Johnson to Tyler Cain and Heather Daniels, Lot 3 Sunset Development in Dobson $284

• BCRV Properties LLC to James and Candace Phillips, Lots 1 67 and 68 Riverside Acres in Mount Airy $80

• Calvin and Rita Payne to Tracie Dorsett, Lot 19 Oxbowrancho Subdivision in Mount Airy $296

• Efincia Construction LLC to Jeffery Joyce, Unit 226 Boyles Street Villas $360

• Robert and Kristie Wright to Claudia and Darrel Byrd, Tract in Elkin $24