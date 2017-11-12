Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• David Michael Edwards, 42, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for being a habitual felon, four counts felony obtaining property false pretense, two counts possessing stolen goods and larceny.

• Roy Gene Locke Jr., 28, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault on a female.

• Zachary Levi Wall, 26, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell & deliver schedule II controlled substances and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeremy Scott White, 34, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony common law robbery.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Eddie Lee Simmons, 47, white male, wanted for felony breaking/entering, and larceny after breaking/entering.

• Michael Reginald Payne Jr., 37, black male, wanted for felony possession of stolen motor vehicle.

• Levi Daniel Hill, 38, white male, wanted for felony possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule V controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture marijuana and possession of stolen property.

• Andrew Blanton, 35, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.