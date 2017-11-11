Library seeks ‘More Books, Please!’

Mount Airy Public Library’s board of trustees has launched a “More Books, Please!” campaign to raise money to purchase books, including ebooks and audiobooks, for the library.

“Library budgets are always slim,” said Steve Scott, board chairman. “But most of the expenses are fixed. The only line item that can give slightly is books.”

Branch librarian Pat Gwyn said, “The city and county have never cut our total budget. And sometimes we get a slight increase.”

Still, Gwyn went on to say that as other expenses go up, book purchases can be cut to make up the shortfall.

This year’s budget included $12,510 for books, according to Gwyn. In years past, it was as high as $20,000, but increasing costs in other areas drove down the funds available for book purchases.

“More Books, Please!” was designed to help fill that shortfall. “We didn’t want to come at people every year,” said Scott. “So this is a five-year campaign. We take in the money donated this year and then divide it out to be spent over the next five years.”

Two previous campaigns have brought in a total of $62,000, and Gwyn is confident this year’s campaign will go well. “We have a really committed board,” she said. “This is their project, and they are determined to make it as successful as it can be.”

“This campaign is instrumental,” said Scott. “It has made a huge difference.”

The board of trustees kicked off the campaign by being the first to write checks.

Mailers announcing “More Books, Please!” have gone out to businesses and will be mailed to individuals on Monday. Any business or person not receiving a mailer may call 336-789-5108 or come into the library for more information.

Contributions may be mailed to Mount Airy Public Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Please make checks out to Mount Airy Public Library and indicate the funds are for “More books, Please!”

Mount Airy Public Library's board of trustees kicks off the "More Books, Please!" campaign. Front row, from left, Emily Loftis, Judy Rhoden, Hattie Brintle and Kelly Merritt; back row, board chair Steve Scott, Becky Keesler, Jane Tesh, librarian Pat Gwyn and Steve Welker.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill at 415-4699.

