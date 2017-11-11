Dobson hosts veteran breakfast

DOBSON — Town officials here didn’t have to wait long to know if their first Veteran’s Day pancake breakfast would be a success.

The first veteran arrived at 6:55 at the Dobson Community Building for the breakfast scheduled to start at 7 a.m., followed by a steady flow right up until the end, according to Josh Smith, town manager.

“It was a great turnout,” said Smith, as the last of the veterans were leaving. “We had well over a hundred people. It was a good mix of veterans. We’re extremely happy.”

“We can build on this and do more next year, said Smith. “It’s a good way to give back to the veterans who have given so much to us.”

Dobson's first Veteran's Day pancake breakfast was well attended at the Dobson Community Building. Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn, Dobson town commissioner Wayne Atkins and Sheriff Jimmy Combs were among the people attending Dobson's Veteran's Day breakfast. Veterans and their families enjoy a pancake breakfast on Veteran's Day. Vietnam veteran Ralph Holt, of Dobson, World War II veteran Henry Wood, of Elkin, and Wood's grandson, Neil Brendle, leave Dobson's Veteran's Day pancake breakfast.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

