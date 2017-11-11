Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Morgan Cortese Duncan, 28, of Old Rockford Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 2 on a charge of achieving the status of habitual felon. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.

Duncan also has a Jan. 22 Superior Court appearance to face several charges. These are carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, and failure to stop for a stop sign/red light.

• Matthew Mark Crouch, 39, of Lovill Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 2 for charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule II drug. All were dated Sept. 15. He was given a $13,000 secured bond and a Nov. 22 court date.

• Shauna Dene Porter, 36, of Yadkinville, was served an order for arrest in State Road Nov. 2 on two counts of failure to appear in court Sept. 12. She was given a $7,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.

• Sophia Nicole Cifuentes, 29, of Calvary Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 2 at the courthouse for failure to appear in court earlier that day for a charge of second-degree trespassing. The complainant is the state of North Carolina. She was given a $2,000 cash bond and a Feb. 8 court date.

The next day, she was served an order for arrest on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated Aug. 15. She was given a 30-day commitment in the county jail.

She also has a Nov. 13 court appearance for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. On Nov. 17 the charges are no vehicle inspection and an expired tag/registration.

On Dec. 4 she faces several charges including: larceny, possession of stolen goods, aiding and abetting larceny, deactivating a store security device, another count of possession of stolen goods, allowing an unlicensed person to drive a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, not displaying a license plate, and speeding.

• Edward Kevin East, 51, of Lynn Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 3 for the charge of assault and battery, dated Oct. 17. The victim is listed as William Haynes of Mount Airy. East was given a Jan. 5 court date.

• Paul Eugene Arthur Jr., 38, of Whispering Oak Drive, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest at the county detention center Nov. 3 for failure to appear in court April 13. The original charge was failure to pay child support. He was given a $7,500 cash bond and a Nov. 13 court date.

• Michael Shannon Gravley, 47, of West Cleve Street, Mount Airy, was arrested on view in Beulah Nov. 5. He is charged with failure to appear in court Nov. 2 for charges of selling/delivering a schedule II drug and possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II drug. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.

Gravley also had a court date this week for charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked (not impaired).

He also has a Jan. 3 court date for charges of possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedul IV drug.

On Jan. 19 he faces another count of driving while license revoked (not impaired).

• Dillon Ray Odom, 22, of Windridge Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 7 for failure to appear in court Oct. 19. The original charge was not listed. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 6 court date in Forsyth County.

• James Robert Brintle, 21, of Turkey Ford Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest and a warrant on Nov. 8. He is charged with felony possession of a motor vehicle, felony obtaining property by false pretense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court on Oct. 17. He was given a $12,000 secured bond and court dates of Dec. 4 and Dec. 12.

He has a Nov. 13 court date on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 1 he has a charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired). The Dec. 4 date is also for driving while license revoked (not impaired).

The Dec. 12 date is for the counts of felony possession of a motor vehicle, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.