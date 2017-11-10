Deeds office helping vets get discounts

As Americans honor their military veterans today, a local government agency reminds vets that there is a way to keep that thanks coming all year long.

”I’d like to take the opportunity to remind all Surry County veterans of the Thank a Vet program we have in place here in the Surry County Register of Deeds office,” said Carolyn Comer, register of deeds. “Two years ago, our office joined two other counties in the state in initiating such a program.”

In October 2015, Teresa Tilley, assistant register of deeds, told the Surry County Board of Commissioners that 530 letters were mailed out to local businesses asking them to participate in a discount program for veterans.

“The program is designed to identify and honor our vets and to encourage local businesses to extend benefits and privileges to the men and women of our county who’ve served our nation in uniform,” said Comer.

Many of county businesses already participate in the program, said Comer.

“We welcome all not currently a part of the program to give us a call so we can explain the program in detail and add your business to the free advertising section of our Register of Deeds website as a participating business,” she said.

“Over the past 24 months, we’ve had the privilege of assisting many of our county’s veterans in recording their Military DD214 discharge papers in our office,” said Comer. This filing is required to take advantage of the benefits afforded through the Thank a Vet program.

“There are only two forms of federally issued identification,” Mike Scott, county veteran services officer, told the commissioners in 2015. “Veterans who are retired are issued an ID and those who receive healthcare from the Department of Veterans Affairs can get an ID. If a veteran is neither retired nor utilizes the VA for healthcare, he or she would have no ID indicating he or she is a veteran.”

When recording the DD214 papers, the person can receive a veteran ID card to use in the Thank a Vet program.

When the program first launched two years ago, more than 100 veterans signed up, said Comer. This year, however, only a handful of veterans have come in, so she realized she needed to get a reminder out to the public, especially on this day of the year.

Any vet wanting more information about the Thank a Vet program can contact the Register of Deeds office at (336) 401-8150; or contact the local veteran services office at (336) 783-8825 for program details.

“I and the entire staff of the Surry County Register of Deeds office would like to thank all our Veterans for their bravery, courage and service, and we offer a special salute to our Surry County veterans,” said Comer.

”We recognize that without you, all our lives would be very different. You and your fellow vets from across the country are why we’re able to enjoy the freedoms we do in this, the greatest nation on earth.”

County Register of Deeds Carolyn Comer and her staff say thanks to veterans. From left, Portia Oakley, Jennifer Crouse, Teresa Tilley, Carolyn Comer, Joyce Gillespie, Rhonda Easter, Teresa Smith and Linda Dodson. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_5674.jpg County Register of Deeds Carolyn Comer and her staff say thanks to veterans. From left, Portia Oakley, Jennifer Crouse, Teresa Tilley, Carolyn Comer, Joyce Gillespie, Rhonda Easter, Teresa Smith and Linda Dodson. Submitted photo

By Jeff Linville jlinville@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.