Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — A Wilkes County man is facing charges in three counties after being served warrants in Dobson on Monday.

Joseph Blake Culbreth, 36, of Morley Road, Hayes, is charged in Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

For Surry County he is charged with larceny, possession of stolen property, injury to personal property and assault on a female.

In Yadkin County Culbreth faces charges of assault, larceny, resisting an officer, and providing false information to an officer.

For Wilkes County he was charged with common-law robbery. However, the next day, Wilkes produced more warrants: larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny and fleeing to elude arrest.

For the initial warrants served, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office stated that Culbreth was jailed with no bond allowed and a court appearance two days later in Wilkes County. For the extra warrants in Wilkes came a $5,000 secured bond.

According to the court dockets, Culbreth will be in Yadkin County court on Dec. 1, then Surry on Dec. 7 before facing the extra warrants in Wilkes on Jan. 24.

In July 2014, Culbreth was convicted of three drug-related charges in Wilkes County: possession/distribution of a meth precursor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, he spent a total of two years and three months in jail for those crimes, getting out in October 2016.

———

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office also has released the following arrest reports:

• Jacob M. Smith-Gibbons, 28, of Gilmer Miller Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Nov. 1 for failure to appear in court. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance inside a jail/prison. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Nov. 22 court date.

Smith-Gibbons served more than three years in prison, getting out in April 2016, for a laundry list of convictions. These included manufacturing a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a meth precursor, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, assault on a female, two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering forged papers, four counts of credit card fraud, and driving while intoxicated (Level 5).

• Shawn Phalen Murphy, 33, of Pearman Lane, Ararat, was served a warrant Nov. 1 on a charge of second-degree trespassing. The complainant is Timothy Michael Murphy of the same address. Shawn Murphy was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.

• Darrell Lamont Sturdivant, 49, of Kirkland Avenue, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Nov. 1 on the charge of achieving the status of habitual felon. He was released on a written promise to appear in court Dec. 4.

• Brittany Nicole Wright, 26, of Randy Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 2 for failure to appear in court Oct. 9 for possession of marijuana. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 6 court date.

She already has a Nov. 29 court date for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Christopher Scott Hurt, 22, of Square Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 2 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, both dated Oct. 19. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 14 court date.

• Morgan Jade McPherson, 30, of Bobs Way, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Nov. 2 for failure to appear in court Oct. 25 on a charge of second-degree trespassing. She was given a $300 secured bond and a Nov. 22 court date.

• Ashley Lynn McMillian, 36, of Iris Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 5 for four counts. She was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court April 29, and she faces two charges of larceny dated June 15. She was given a $10,000 cash bond and a $5,000 secured bond with a first appearance the next day.

She has a Dec. 11 court date for charges of speeding, no vehicle insurance, resisting an officer, giving false information to an officer, and driving while license revoked (not impaired).

She goes to court Dec. 13 for the two counts of larceny.

On Jan. 3 are charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, and possession of drugs in prison/jail.