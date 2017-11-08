Library opens exhibit, 2 local artists

Mount Airy Public Library launched a joint exhibit of the artwork of Carole and Bill Bryant in the library’s multi-purpose room on Tuesday night.

An opening reception allowed patrons to meet the artists who are not only showing together but have been married for more than 55 years.

Carole Bryant is showing work she has done in the past five years, with most of it completed in the past three years. She works primarily in oils, with a few watercolors and pastels. Bill Bryant is showing digital photography of landscapes from locations as near as Hanging Rock and from as far away as Yellowstone.

Before ratcheting up their art careers, Bill and Carole Bryant were perhaps best known locally for the dance classes they taught through Surry Community College. For 11 years, they taught social ballroom dance to more than 250 students and only stopped teaching three years ago. Bill Bryant’s last goal as a dancer was achieved last month when he danced with his granddaughter at her wedding.

Bill Bryant’s interest in photography has waxed and waned over the years. “The first pictures I took were when I was 11 years old,” he said. “Daddy gave me a camera, a Kodak, and I was pretty active until I got married. Then it was just ‘point and shoot’ and slides. Thousands of slides,” he sighed.

Then when he retired at 65, Bryant started to delve deeper into photography. “Now, I do more than just ‘point and shoot,’” he said with a smile.

Carole Bryant started painting in 1980 but really began working in earnest in 2003. She has always loved working with color and from an early age designed and sewed her own clothing.

Bryant photographs her own art references for her studio art as well as painting en plein air. She has won awards in local and regional competitions and is active in several art groups.

The exhibit of Carole and Bill Bryant’s art will hang in the multi-purpose room of the Mount Airy Public Library until Dec. 9 and can be viewed whenever the library is open. Library hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

