Westfield Community hosting fundraiser

WESTFIELD — The local group Families In Need will host an evening of food, fellowship, music and prizes beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday evening.

The event will include a pinto bean supper, featuring hot dogs, potatoes, corn bread, desserts and drinks, followed by the annual gun giveaway. The evening is an effort to raise funds to be used in helping area families with need during the coming months.

The meal will be offered at the Westfield Community Building, across from the Westfield Post Office, with both eat-in and take-out plates available. All meals will be served on a donations-only basis.

Other activities will include live music by the Shindiggers featuring Kiser George, along with drawings for a pair of $500 cash prizes.

The evening’s highlight will be a “20 guns in 20 minutes” giveaway. Tickets will be available for a $20 donation each or 6 for $100. The drawing will take place at 7 pm but the winner does not have to be present. All state and federal gun laws, including eligibility requirements, will apply. Winners will be required to pick up guns at Pilot Mountain Guns and Ammo.

All tickets will remain eligible for all 22 drawings, with multiple wins possible. Numerous door prizes will also be awarded during the evening.

According to group representative Anne Tilley, all proceeds from the evening will go toward the Families In Need mission of helping those with need and may include assistance with groceries, heating bills and gas cards. The group also plans to provide Christmas gifts for the children of some 40 area families with need.

For additional information, Tilley can be reached at (336) 351-4235. Details may also be found on the Families In Need Facebook page.

“This should be a fun night with lots of good food and community fellowship,” Tilley said.”Everybody is invited to come out and take part.”