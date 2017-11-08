Event to feature antique appraisals

DOBSON — The upcoming annual meeting of the Surry County Historical Society will include a special attraction: a session in which attendees can have antiques appraised.

Similar to the popular PBS television show, “Antiques Roadshow,” the Nov. 16 meeting at Dobson will include experts evaluating items brought in for a “Surry Antiques on Parade” portion of the event. It also is to include a silent auction and a catered dinner.

Historical Society officials previously debuted antique appraisals for the group’s annual meeting in 2015, and due to its success the idea is being dusted off for this year’s gathering.

“The year before last we had quite a turnout,” Dr. Annette Ayers, Historical Society president, said Tuesday of its appraisal component.

“It was very much like on TV where they do ‘Antiques Roadshow,’” added Ayers, who said about 60 different pieces were presented for examination.

“The most interesting thing that sticks out to me was our (county) commissioner, Eddie Harris, bringing in a Native American fish trap,” an authentic artifact that was highly appraised.

Another person came with an old ring that was found to contain a valuable diamond. “And somebody brought in a medical bag,” Ayers said of another antique.

“I’m sure everyone has something in their family that they always wondered was valuable or not,” she said of the appraisal appeal.

The evaluations will be performed by regional experts including Todd Leinbach of Leinbach Realty and Auction in Clemmons, along with Walter White and Mike Hutchens.

Dinner details

Everyone who buys a ticket for the dinner/appraisals, costing $15 per person, will be allowed to bring one item for evaluation. Reservations must be made by this Thursday, Nov. 9, for the Nov. 16 annual meeting that will be held at the Shelton-Badgett N.C. Center for Viticulture and Enology at Surry Community College.

Reservations can be made by calling Ayers at 336-325-2161.

The schedule for the annual meeting includes dinner at 6 p.m., with the antique evaluation and silent auction set aside for a time frame of 5-8 p.m.

“The food is going to be great,” Ayers said. “The meal itself is worth $15.”

Ayers added that the silent auction is a major fundraiser for the Surry County Historical Society, which sponsors a number of events and activities throughout the year.

