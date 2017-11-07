Martha Cook named employee of month

DOBSON — Surry County Schools recognized its latest employee of the month at the November meeting of the Board of Education.

Martha Cook, an E.C. (exceptional children) teacher at East Surry, has received this month’s honor.

Dr. Travis Reeves, school superintendent, said that Martha was nominated by someone in the community. He read the nomination letter to the school board.

“Mrs. Cook goes above and beyond for her students and SADD. She organizes community awareness events (such as the Prom Promise event last spring) and health fairs, in addition to serving her students every day,” read Reeves.

“Just recently, she spearheaded a group of SADD students who traveled to Raleigh and participated in the Fed Up Rally.

“Frankie Andrews wrote, ‘Time and time again I see her step up and step out of her comfort zone to teach our children in school about good choices.’ She is the person that community organizers seek to make things happen, and she gets the job done.”

Dr. Travis Reeves, county school superintendent, present the employee of the month award to Martha Cook, an E.C. (exceptional children) teacher at East Surry. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Martha-Cook-award.jpg Dr. Travis Reeves, county school superintendent, present the employee of the month award to Martha Cook, an E.C. (exceptional children) teacher at East Surry. Jeff Linville | The News