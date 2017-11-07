Incumbents hold big leads in early returns

With more than half of city precincts reporting, it appears incumbents are well on their way to retaining their seats on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

With five of eight precincts reporting, Mayor David Rowe holds a 599 to 284 vote lead over challenger Ivy Sheppard.

Incumbent Steve Yokeley likes holds a roughly two-to-one advantage over challenger Todd Harris, 554-298 in the South Ward seat race.

Jon Cawley, running unopposed to hold his North Ward seat, has received 650 of votes cast in his race, compared to 70 write-in votes.