State park seeking Pilot Knob memories

Pilot Mountain State Park will host an interactive program entitled Treasures of the Mountain at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library from 1-3 p.m. on Friday.

Local residents with fond memories of time spent in Pilot Mountain State Park are encouraged to come out and share their thoughts and reflections.

Park Rangers and staff will be on hand to document stories by audio recording. Residents are also encouraged to share any old photos or artifacts as staff work to create an oral and visual history of the park.

According to Pilot Park Ranger Jesse Anderson, the afternoon will be a continuation of a July pilot program which was held in conjunction with the park’s 49th birthday.

“We had a lot of people express interest in this that weren’t able to come.,“ Anderson said. “There are so many people who have grown up around here and visited the mountain. We wanted to do this again and try to make it more accessible. A generation grew up when the mountain was private and we want to archive those memories.”

According to Anderson, the compilation of recording, photos and artifacts will become part of a future museum exhibit in a soon-to-be-built visitor center.

As part of the Connect NC Bond referendum that was approved by voters last year, Pilot Mountain State Park will be building the visitor center and will be developing exhibits for its museum portion. Any donations of memorabilia will be welcomed.