Lambsburg man target of meth charges

LAMBSBURG, VA — A Lambsburg, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with possession of meth and other offenses after the execution of a search warrant looking for stolen vehicles.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jason Newman responded to 1224 Chestnut Grove Road in Lambsburg after a call about a possible stolen vehicle at the location. Newman said when he arrived, he located the stolen vehicle as well as two other possible stolen vehicles.

“I called an investigator, and we executed a search warrant on the property, which yielded a stolen closed trailer,” Newman said. “I placed the property owner, Gordon Gray Cockerham, under arrest for possession of a Schedule II drug (methamphetamine). Also, he received papers on several open titles he had on several vehicles on the property.”

In total, Newman said he recovered three stolen vehicles – one from Mount Airy, one from Surry County and one from Galax, Virginia – as well as the stolen trailer from Carroll County.

In addition to the drug charge, Newman said Cockerham was charged with possessing four vehicle titles that did not belong to him. Cockerham, 66, was taken to New River Valley Regional Jail and released on a $5,000 secured bond.

“The investigation has been turned over to Carroll investigators, and there is the possibility of more charges,” Newman said.

Lt. Bobby Lyons, Deputy Jarrett Combs, Deputy Josh Bowers and investigators from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles assisted Newman.