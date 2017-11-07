Cana man killed in wreck

CANA, Va. — A Cana man was killed in a two-car collision Sunday on Wards Gap Road shortly after 10 a.m.

Michael A. Wells, 56, of Cana, was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger north on Route 679 (Wards Gap Road) about a 10th of a mile north of Route 901 when he lost control of the truck, crossed the center line and struck a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck head on, according to the Virginia State Police.

Wells was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Nicholas S. Crotts. 21, of Cana, who was driving the Chevrolet pick-up, was transported to Northern Hospital of Surry County for treatment of minor injuries.

An adult passenger – Tasha M. Crotts, 28, of Cana – and two juvenile passengers also suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not yet released their findings on the cause of the wreck.

“All parties involved in the crash were properly secured in their vehicles with a seat belt or in a car seat,” the Virginia State Police said in a statement. “The crash remains under investigation.”