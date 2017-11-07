Holiday affecting garbage schedule

Even though Veterans Day falls on a Saturday this year, it will affect sanitation schedules for the city of Mount Airy.

This will include Friday’s residential garbage routes being run on Thursday instead, on a curbside-only basis.

The recycling routes normally collected on Friday also will operate a day early.

In addition, the Friday industrial roll-off route is to be run on Thursday.

Friday’s commercial garbage routes will operate under the regular schedule.

City offices are scheduled to be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.