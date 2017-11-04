Galax murders yield 2 life sentences

HILLSVILLE, VA – A man who killed a woman and her infant daugther in Galax, Virginia, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Richard Denny Nofsinger has been sentenced to serve two consecutive life terms in prison, including one without the possibility of parole, after pleading guilty Wednesday in Carroll County Circuit Court to capital murder and murder in the first degree of a Galax mother and her infant child in 2016.

A joint news release Wednesday from Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney Nathan Lyons and Galax Police Chief Rick Clark stated that Nofsinger, 38, appeared in Carroll County Circuit Court on Wednesday to enter a guilty plea to murder in the first degree of Alyssa Anne Kenney, 28, and capital murder of her infant daughter, Anastasia Leanne Alley, 21 months.

Nofsinger was charged in the March 10, 2016, murders of Kenney and Alley. The victims were discovered by Galax Police Officer Chris Hines who had been dispatched to their home located in the city of Galax to investigate a report of an open door.

Hines made entry into the home and discovered the body of Kenney, who obviously had been the victim of a violent death. The body of her daughter, Anastasia Alley, was discovered in the same room.

On May 17, 2016, the Virginia Bureau of Forensic Science issued a report stating that Nofsinger’s DNA had been identified from a sample taken from the child Anastasia Alley. After consultation with Lyons, warrants were issued for his arrest.

Nofsinger was then charged with the first degree murder of Kenney and capital murder of Alley. He was arrested without incident in Galax and has been in custody without bond since his arrest in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

“Subsequent to his arrest, Galax Police discovered pornographic photographs of minor children and were able to identify locations where the photos had been taken. He was charged federally by a Special Agent of the Unites States Secret Service,” Lyons and Clark stated in the press release. “He has pled guilty in the United States District Court on charges related to the possession of pornographic images of minor children.”

The investigation was conducted by members of the Galax Police Department and Carroll County Commonwealths Attorney’s Office. The investigation was assisted by the Virginia State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney Western District of Virginia, the United States Secret Service, and the Virginia Bureau of Forensic Science.

Nofsinger http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Arrest.jpg Nofsinger